Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils pair head out on loan

WHITEHAVEN have confirmed the signing of Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils pair George Hill and Nathan Connell respectively.

Connell, a versatile fullback, has impressed during his time in the Reserves and recently made the step-up to Paul Rowley’s first-team squad.

He was handed squad number 25, but will now link-up with Whitehaven for the next fortnight and gain some valuable minutes in the Betfred Championship.

Meanwhile, Hill has yet to feature for the Tigers during the 2024 season but has been included in a number of 21-man squads.

Haven have started the season with an impressive 18-16 victory over Swinton Lions and will be looking to build on that when they face Barrow Raiders on Friday night.

