Hull FC to pay incredible tribute to Rob Burrow CBE in Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos

HULL FC will pay tribute to the late Rob Burrow CBE at Saturday’s Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos at the MKM Stadium.

Saturday’s Round 14 fixture will take on extra significance as Black and Whites take on Burrow’s former club, Leeds Rhinos, in their first men’s fixture since his sad passing.

In consultation with the Rhinos, the club have confirmed a number of tributes which will take place before and during the fixture.

Supporters will be able to make donations to the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease, with bucket collections taking place inside the stadium – young players from Rob’s community club Featherstone Lions will take part in the bucket collection.

Fans will also be able to sign the club’s Book of Condolence at the MKM Stadium retail store ahead of kick-off – supporters who wish to sign the book are advised to arrive in good time.

Members of the Hull FC squad will wear a special warm-up jersey ahead of kick-off, sporting Burrow’s name and the number seven, which is synonymous with the eight time Grand Final winner, as well as black armbands during the match.

The jerseys will be signed by the players and auctioned via the club’s eBay channel in the coming weeks, with all proceeds donated to the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease.

The match ball will be delivered by Hull FC legend Scott Taylor, who was a close friend of Burrow’s and recently ran the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

As the teams enter the field of play ahead of the match, a video remembering Burrow’s life and some of his most iconic moments will be played, before Burrow’s former teammate Liam Sutcliffe, and Leeds Rhinos captain Cam Smith both lay wreaths pitchside on behalf of both clubs.

A minute’s applause will be observed ahead of kick-off by all those in attendance at the MKM Stadium.

Supporters of both clubs are encouraged to join in a minute’s applause in the seventh minute of the match in remembrance and tribute to Burrow.

Superb from Hull FC.

