Castleford Tigers snap up Tex Hoy on permanent deal

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced that Tex Hoy has signed a two-year deal with the club, keeping him at The Jungle until the end of 2026.

Hoy joined the club after leaving Hull FC in April. He made an immediate impact getting two assists on debut and has already opened his account when it comes to tries, scoring against Leigh and his former club, Hull FC.

Tigers Director of Rugby Operations, Danny Wilson spoke about how pleased he is to have the 24-year-old full-back at Wheldon Road until 2026: “We’re really happy to keep him. You can see in the first few games what Tex is capable of. He brings excitement to what we can do in attack.

“The coaches have been really happy with how he has settled in and I think he quickly became a fans’ favourite so we set about getting that deal done as quickly as we could. There is still a lot of growth in Tex.

“A lot of it is just making sure that is happy around the place and I think his committing to us shows that. What we’re trying to build here is something he wants to be part of so pleased with it.

“As we have said all the time we want the same, to keep improving the squad and he did that when he came in. You’ve got to score points to win games. He brings that section to our attack and our shifts and attacking structures.”

