Hull FC winger Adam Swift makes move to Super League rivals

HULL FC winger Adam Swift has made the move to a Super League rival after four seasons at the East Yorkshire club.

Swift is a product of the St Helens youth system, spending seven years at the club, before joining Hull FC in 2020, but he will now link up with Huddersfield Giants for 2024 on a three-year deal.

Swift has 130 tries to his name over a 10-year spell within the game, as well as crossing 19 times in the 2023 Betfred Super League, including a number of eye catching breakaway tries.

After scoring 120 tries in 173 Super League appearances, Swift will be looking to continue his fine form for the Giants.

“I’m buzzing to sign for the Giants, it’s a great club and I cannot wait to get started here, I hope I can replicate the great personal season I had in 2023, to get my future sorted this early for the next three years is great,” Swift said.

“After speaking with Watto, my mind was made up, the attention to detail and how welcome he made me feel at the club, I’m looking forward to joining the group.

“I crossed for 19 tries in Super League, and I’m looking to replicate this form in 2024 and help the Giants back up the table.”

Huddersfield boss Ian Watson said: “He is a player who is 100% committed and always gives his all for the team. He’s a player that people want to play with because of the hard work that he does.

“I think he will be an essential signing for us, and one thing that you can’t teach that Adam has is absolute pace. Obviously it’s an area that we have identified that we need more of and Adam is very well known for that quality.

“His edge defence is very good, his scramble defence is excellent and obviously attacking wise his try scoring record speaks for itself, so with everything that he can offer we cannot wait to have him involved in the squad.”

