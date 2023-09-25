Wakefield Trinity’s stadium redevelopment almost complete as stunning progress revealed

WAKEFIELD TRINITY may well be heading for the Championship at the end of the 2023 Super League season, but they will ply their trade in the second tier in a much more modern facility than what they began the year with.

It’s difficult to picture a season that could have gone much worse for Trinity with just four wins from 27 games in the league with head coach Mark Applegarth suffering a real baptism of fire in his first season as a head coach.

Along the way, Wakefield have had to face pitch issues, a 15-game losing run and multiple upheavals but they also almost inspired an incredible revival with three wins from four later in the year.

Survival from relegation, however, wasn’t to be as Wakefield ended their 25-year stay in the top flight with a heartbreaking 20-19 Golden Point loss to the Leigh Leopards last weekend.

The Championship may well beckon for Wakefield, but at least they can play 2024 safe in the knowledge that their ground will certainly be looked more favourably upon from supporters, players and most importantly, IMG, when it comes to awarding points for the grading system which comes into being ahead of the 2025 season.

The venue itself is almost complete with the new stand adorned with red, white and blue seats with the ability to host thousands of eager Trinity supporters for 2024 and beyond.

