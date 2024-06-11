Hull FC withdraw contract offer to new Super League recruit Treigh Stewart

HULL FC have released the following statement in relation to Treigh Stewart.

“The club have been made aware of an incident of alleged domestic violence involving the player in Australia.

“Hull FC have therefore officially withdrawn their contract offer to the player, and can confirm he will not be joining the club.

“The club takes a strong zero-tolerance policy on all forms of domestic violence.

“The club will make no further comment on the matter.”

Stewart had been part of a signing duo that also included new Hull head coach John Cartwright’s son, Jed, however Stewart will no longer be making the move to Super League.

Born and raised in New South Wales, the 23-year old spine player has 47 appearances under his belt in the NSW and Queensland Cup competitions over the past four-and-a-half seasons.

Stewart was part of the St George Illawarra Dragons youth system for almost a decade, before making the move to Brisbane Tigers ahead of the 2024 season – the feeder side of Melbourne Storm, with whom he trained and played for during this year’s pre-season campaign.

He has featured in every game so far this season for the Tigers, clocking up seven assists in 12 games, and making over 1,450 running metres, hitting over 130 metres on seven occasions.

