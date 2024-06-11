Newcastle Knights starlet David Armstrong set for Super League move after handing in transfer request

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS starlet David Armstrong is set for a move to Super League after handing in a transfer request.

League Express can exclusively reveal that Armstrong will make the move to the UK for the 2025 season, months after being initially linked with a move to Super League.

The money offered to the 23-year-old is considerably more than what the Knights had been prepared to pay for a new contract, despite the two parties entering conversations last month.

The Leopards had been hunting Armstrong at the beginning of the 2024 Super League season after injuries to Gareth O’Brien and Zak Hardaker.

However, a move for the 23-year-old was not forthcoming with Leigh unable to move a quota player on as Armstrong made it into the Newcastle first-team following the injury to superstar Kalyn Ponga.

With the departure of Ben Nakubuwai, however, the Leopards currently have an overseas spot spare, though Melbourne Storm prop Aaron Pene iss widely expected to fill the gap for this season.

