Hull FC’s Jack Walker primed for ‘enjoyable’ derby after switching sides yet again

JACK WALKER can’t wait for some friendly fire in the Hull derby – having switched sides yet again.

The fullback could make his second debut for Hull FC in Thursday’s Super League opener at the MKM Stadium.

He also made his very first appearance in Hull colours in the grudge fixture, in a Magic Weekend victory in July 2022 after joining on loan from Leeds.

Walker then played the derby for Hull KR last July, just his second match for the Robins after signing from Bradford, although his try couldn’t prevent a Hull FC triumph.

Now he’s back on the black-and-white side of the city, on a permanent deal this time, and ready to take on some familiar foes.

“Every derby I’ve played, I’ve enjoyed. It’s a big game, it’s up there with one of the best games I’ve played in,” Walker told League Express.

“It’s an enjoyable game. I’m looking forward to it, playing against mates from when I was there.

“In a short space of time I made mates for life. It’s always nice playing against your pals.

“I’ll always be grateful to (Hull KR) for giving me an opportunity to come back and play Super League.

“I learned a lot there from Danny McGuire (then assistant coach) and Willie (Peters, head coach). It was a really enjoyable time.”

Hull KR won the equivalent fixture, on Good Friday, by a record 40-0 margin last season, and went on to reach the play-off semi-finals – with Walker a key contributor – while their city rivals finished a lowly tenth.

“It’s a new squad. There’s still things we need to work on, which I think everyone does at the start of the season, especially with a new squad and a new spine,” added the 24-year-old.

“Previous years are all behind everyone. It’s a clean slate and we’re ready to go.”

