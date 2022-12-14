Hull FC’s Jamie Shaul reveals why move to Super League rivals broke down despite ‘practically done deal’

THERE was a time during the back end of the 2022 Super League season when it looked as though Jamie Shaul would almost definitely depart Hull FC.

After being shunned from the fullback position by then head coach Brett Hodgson, Shaul moved on loan to Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity where he became Willie Poching’s first-choice fullback in the absence of Max Jowitt.

The 30-year-old played six times for Wakefield and it looked as though a deal for 2023 had been concluded until things went silent on that front.

Now, Shaul has revealed to League Express that, with both Hull and Trinity experiencing a change in head coaches – with Tony Smith joining the Black and Whites and Mark Applegarth being appointed as Wakefield boss – the move fell through.

“I didn’t have any other offers in Super League because that move to Wakefield was practically a done deal,” Shaul told League Express.

“Then, the new coach (Mark Applegarth) said he didn’t want to sign me as he wanted to recruit in other positions first.

“That’s when I went to back to Hull as I’ve still got a year on my contract.”

Since returning to the MKM Stadium, Shaul explained that he has been loving working under new head coach Tony Smith – who had coached bitter-city rivals Hull KR in 2022.

“I’m loving learning from him (Tony Smith), he’s given me a new lease of life,” the Hull fullback added.

“It’s the best I have felt in about four years.”

Despite having just a year on his contract left, Shaul still aims to hang up his boots at the end of the 2022 Super League season, even though learning under Smith is so good.