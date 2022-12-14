Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield now linked with huge head coach role – but not with England

LEEDS RHINOS legend Kevin Sinfield is now being linked with a major head coach role.

Following the sacking of Eddie Jones as England national boss, current Leicester Tigers chief Steve Borthwick has been the name bandied about as the Australian’s replacement.

In recent weeks, those links have also included bringing his defence coach at Leicester – Kevin Sinfield – along with him to try and perform the same miracles the duo manifested at the Tigers in 2022.

The pair helped Leicester to the Premiership title with England keen on securing both men for the future, but now it is looking likely that England will go after Borthwick alone in what is said to be a £1 million deal.

Instead, that paves the way for Sinfield to take over as Leicester head coach in what would be a meteoric rise for the former Leeds man.

“Sinfield, the rugby league legend, is a strong contender to succeed Borthwick as head coach at Leicester, with the club keen to enhance their connections with the 13-a-side code,” The Telegraph said.

If Sinfield does get appointed as Leicester head coach it would mean more links with rugby league as The Telegraph has hinted at which could potentially see more players upping sticks and moving to the 15-man code.