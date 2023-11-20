Hull FC’s Joe Lovodua makes shock switch

HULL FC star Joe Lovodua has made a shock move following his exit from the Super League club at the end of the 2023 season.

Lovodua, like Alex Sutcliffe and Reece Lyne, has signed on the dotted line for Doncaster in the Championship on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old is the latest addition to the Dons squad that boasts Betfred Super League and international experience having represented Hull FC at club level and Fiji in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Lovodua, who is currently in Australia said, “I just want to let you know I’ve signed until the end of the 2025 season. I can’t wait to get back to England and meet the lads and meet you guys.”

The versatile Fijian will travel back to England shortly to meet up with the rest of the Dons squad who began their pre-season last week.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.