Salford Red Devils announce signing of Wigan Warriors forward Joe Shorrocks

SALFORD RED DEVILS have announced the signing of Wigan Warriors forward Joe Shorrocks.

The 23-year-old becomes Salford’s sixth addition of the off-season, following Nene Macdonald, Ethan Ryan, Case Cust, Matty Foster and Kai Morgan, through the door.

A product of the Wigan Warriors academy, Shorrocks operates primarily as a loose forward, but is versatile across the entire forward pack.

He made his senior debut in 2019 and has gone on to make 75 appearances for the Warriors over a five-year spell; including short loan appearances for Leigh Leopards and London Skolars.

In 2021, Shorrocks was the Betfred Super League’s Top Tackler (833) and featured in 18 games of Wigan’s title-winning campaign, in 2023.

In reaction to joining the Red Devils, Shorrocks has said: “I am made up to be joining the club.

“Ever since I spoke to Paul (Rowley) and Ian (Blease) about coming to play for Salford, it is something that has excited me, and it is a move that I think is best for me at this stage in my career.

“I spoke to a few of the lads that I know there already and they have had nothing but positive things to say about the club, so I’m really happy to be joining!”

