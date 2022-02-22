Hull FC’s Luke Gale discovers length of suspension after tribunal hearing

Hull FC captain Luke Gale has received a five-match ban following a tribunal hearing.

The halfback was dismissed late in the first half of Hull’s defeat to St Helens last weekend for a studs-up challenge on Jonny Lomax.

The match review panel referred the incident to tribunal on a Grade D charge, typically bringing a suspension between three and five matches, while further charging Gale for picking the St Helens player up while injured and handing out a three-match ban.

That meant Gale was facing a suspension of up to eight matches, but he also appealed the latter offence.

Ahead of the tribunal hearing it was agreed between all parties that the two charges would bring a single sanction, instead of being considered separately.

And the final decision is to impose a ban of five matches on Gale, who joined Hull in the off-season from Leeds Rhinos.

It still means he will be absent for FC’s next four Super League fixtures, plus their Challenge Cup sixth-round tie, and can return for their trip to Wigan Warriors on 31 March.