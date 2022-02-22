Wakefield Trinity fined by RFL for breach of Covid policy

Wakefield Trinity have been fined £10,000 by the RFL for a breach of their Covid policy ahead of their Boxing Day friendly against Leeds Rhinos.

Trinity were comfortably beaten at Headingley in the festive clash with a number of their players reported absent due to the virus.

Now the club have been fined £10,000, with £6,000 of that suspended until the end of the 2023 season, for a “failure to follow RFL Covid-19 policy and medical standards in advance of the fixture.”

The RFL say that Wakefield reported five possible Covid cases in the days before the match, with three confirmed as positives on Christmas Eve.

They added: “However, the club subsequently failed to provide additional information required by the RFL’s Multiple Case Group to determine whether the fixture could go ahead.

“Wakefield Trinity accepted that required information had not been provided to the Multiple Case Group, but stated in mitigation that none of the individuals who played against Leeds had tested positive for Covid-19.”