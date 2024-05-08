Hull FC’s Richie Myler lifts lid on Sam Burgess incident

WHEN Sky Sports cameras panned to Sam Burgess and Richie Myler walking down the tunnel following Warrington Wolves’ 24-6 win over Hull FC, things looked animated.

Burgess was apoplectic at the end of that fixture, taking aim at the reduction in substitutes that was forced upon his side for an “administrative error” when filling out their team sheet.

The Wolves had reported that Adam Holroyd had been included in their 21-man squad but when named in their matchday squad, the club was informed that he hadn’t been confirmed in the original 21-man team.

That meant that Warrington only had seven substitutions to make during the 80 minutes rather than the allotted eight.

But, Burgess was particularly unhappy with the way in which Hull had not allowed Warrington to keep that eighth substitution, instead choosing to enforce the rules.

Burgess spoke after the game to Sky Sports, claiming that it was the wrong choice to make: “It was poor management from someone. We put our 21-man squad in and Hull and Richie had a decision to make before, if they would accept it, but they wouldn’t.

“I find that disappointing in today’s world where we talk about player welfare. We named a 21-man squad and it’s on our social media and it’s public.”

Myler now has given his own view on proceedings.

“I didn’t actually say anything. To a certain degree, I think there was a miscommunication with the director of rugby role,” Myler said.

“I think they believe that a director of rugby has a say in how many substitutes you can use. I politely asked the match commissioner was that my role and he said no.

“Sam took offence but I said it was not my role to say whether there has been an admin error and if he could have his sub back.

“I think more was made out of it than what it was. I get it, it’s clickbait and it’s a story to drum up a bit of attention on the sport but there are no hard feelings.

“For me, I was asked the question would I let them have a sub back but I said I didn’t think I was qualified to re-write the rules of the RFL.”

Myler also admitted that he didn’t really understand what actually happened surrounding the substitute.

“I don’t actually fully understand what happened and I don’t know whose fault it was – I didn’t flag it up.

“I got approached by the match commissioner and then Sam Burgess who was very heated and animated before the game.

“I told him that I didn’t know what he was on about and that it wasn’t my position to say whether he could or couldn’t have his sub back.

“I understand what he’s on about with player welfare but I think that’s a bigger conversation that is above me.”

