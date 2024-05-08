Wigan Warriors’ DW Stadium to change its name for the first time in 15 years

WIGAN WARRIORS and Wigan Athletic have announced that the DW Stadium will officially become The Brick Community Stadium from Monday 13 May 2024.

The renaming of the stadium is in partnership with local charity, The Brick, whose work began over 100 years ago to improve the lives of those in the town most in need, with the DW moniker ending its association after 15 years.

The Brick delivers effective solutions to address poverty and homelessness across the Wigan and Leigh Borough, providing supported and emergency accommodation services, street outreach services, wrap-around person-led support, a food community and affordable furniture and essential household items to make a house a home.

The name will initially remain in place until the end of 2025 with further support for local charities to be announced in the coming weeks. Both clubs will also continue to work together to secure a long-term commercial stadium partner for 2026 and beyond.

In addition to the name change, both clubs’ will be working closely with The Brick and exploring ways in which we can develop the partnership and have a positive impact on the town.

Both Wigan Warriors and Wigan Athletic are grateful to the contribution of Dave Whelan to both clubs since he became involved with Wigan Athletic in 1995 and Wigan Warriors in 1997. His statue continues to take pride of place at the front of the West Stand Reception.

The new ownership recognises that it is the people of the town who are at the heart of the community and who are the driving force of both Club’s who will continue to integrate through Wigan Warriors Community Foundation and Wigan Athletic Community Trust.

Wigan Athletic Chairman, Ben Goodburn said: “Day-to-day, The Brick has been delivering inspirational work and making a real difference to the lives of people in Wigan for over a century.

“The Stadium is a spiritual home for so many of our loyal fans across both clubs, many of whom will have been, in some way, impacted by the positive work of The Brick. As an ownership group, we are hugely passionate about serving and supporting our local community as we look to help make a positive impact on the lives of our town’s residents.

“We therefore see this partnership with The Brick as the perfect fit and one we take great pride in.”

Wigan Warriors Chief Executive, Kris Radlinski MBE said: “The Brick charity has been a cornerstone of Wigan, transforming and influencing countless lives over many years. Naming the stadium in Wigan after their charity is a suitable tribute to their significant impact on the community.

“The renaming marks the beginning of our collaboration on meaningful projects aimed at providing every opportunity for success to the people of our town. The Brick Community stadium in Wigan truly embodies this spirit — it’s a venue where everyone in the town can come together to support their chosen team.”

Keely Dalfen, CEO of The Brick added: “The renaming of the Stadium is a fantastic gesture that cements our long-term partnership with Warriors and Latics, bringing together three of the town’s oldest serving institutions.

“We could not be more delighted to be formally associated with the town’s iconic stadium, and two great clubs that align so closely with our values of opportunity, inclusivity, and equality. The positive influence that the new stadium name will have on the people of Wigan will stretch far beyond the stadium itself as we harness the power of sport in continuing to put the community at the heart of everything we do.

“So many of us have experienced the intense feeling of belonging when cheering on our teams at the ground, and it is that sense of belonging that we try so very hard to create for people we support. We are extremely thankful for the generosity of Mike Danson and the Executive Board in affording this immense privilege to The Brick.”

