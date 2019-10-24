Hull Kingston Rovers sign five Bradford Bulls players

Hull Kingston Rovers have completed a deal to bring FIVE Bradford Bulls players to the club.

Joe Keyes, Elliot Minchella, Rowan Milnes, Matty Storton and Anesu Mudoti have all signed three-year deals with the club in a unique transfer agreement that is thought to have seen the Robins pay the Bulls in excess of £100,000.

The capture of Joe Keyes, in particular, will be seen as one of significance to Hull KR, with the 24-year-old a recognised halfback with first-grade experience.

Tony Smith has been desperately attempting to bring in a playmaker following the departures of Danny McGuire, Josh Drinkwater and Chris Atkin. Now, he has finally got his man.

Keyes has made seven Super League appearances, having made his professional debut at 18 years of age with London during their 2014 campaign that saw them relegated.

He joined Bradford midway through 2017 and has made 56 appearances, including ten this year.

An Ireland international, he missed the start of the season through injury but earned rave reviews after returning to action in June, scoring eight tries in ten games.

Meanwhile, Minchella, 23, joins the club after two prolific years with the Bulls that saw him score 45 tries in 59 games.

A Leeds Rhinos academy product, he made his Super League debut with the club in 2013 and made six Super League appearances before spells in the Championship with London, Sheffield and Bradford.

Forward Storton is widely regarded as one of the game’s best young forwards and had attracted interest from at least two other Super League clubs. The 20-year-old made 23 appearances for the Bulls last year.

Milnes, another highly-rated young halfback, is expected to return to the Bulls next season on loan.

The 20-year-old made 12 appearances last year and played a key role in their shock Challenge Cup win over Leeds Rhinos.

Meanwhile, Mudoti has yet to make his first-team debut but is highly regarded by Hull KR’s new head of youth John Bastian, who was previously at the Bulls.