Ryan Hall: I’m staying in Sydney

Ryan Hall has confirmed he will be staying with Sydney Roosters next season after rumours of a potential return to Super League.

The winger, who is due to play for Great Britain in their clash against Tonga Invitational on Saturday, made just six appearances for the Roosters in his maiden NRL season after returning from an ACL injury.

But the 31-year-old is ready to resume his career with the NRL Champions next season, and not return to Super League.

“The plan is to get in the team and win the competition again, it’s as simple as that really,” he said.

“I wouldn’t say this year has been frustrating, it’s been strange. I started the season injured and then I haven’t played much and it’s not something I’ve ever really experienced before.

“What I would like to say is just how welcoming and helpful everyone at Sydney has been. Joining the club, I was a bit uncertain what to expect because I’ve never had to meet a new set of team-mates and I arrived at the club injured. But everyone was very welcoming and supportive.

“Obviously I would have liked to play more games than I have, but I’ve got the chance to pull the Great Britain shirt on, I’ll do that and then go back to the Roosters.”