Hull KR and Castleford Tigers reveal squads for Challenge Cup quarter-final tie

Hull Kingston Rovers and Castleford Tigers have named 21-man squads for their clash on Friday, which will start the Challenge Cup quarter-final weekend.

Tony Smith has made two changes to the Hull KR squad named for last week’s Super League victory over Warrington Wolves, with Dean Hadley returning to contention after three weeks out with a calf injury.

Will Dagger also comes back in after missing last week with a knee problem, while Tom Garratt drops out of the squad due to concussion protocols alongside Ethan Ryan.

Jordan Abdull is named after missing the Warrington clash with an ear infection but the Robins remain without Albert Vete (calf) and Luis Johnson (foot).

There is only one change to Lee Radford’s Castleford squad from last week’s win against Toulouse Olympique, with Daniel Smith returning from a calf injury.

He replaces George Lawler, who misses out on a reunion with Hull KR through suspension for a second time this season after receiving a three-match ban.

The Tigers are without Danny Richardson (neck), Callum McLelland (knee), Jacques O’Neill (hamstring) and Sosaia Feki (Achilles).

Hull Kingston Rovers v Castleford Tigers – Sewell Group Craven Park, Friday 7.45pm

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 27 Frankie Halton.

Castleford: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Jordan Turner, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Truenan, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22, Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Suaia Matagi, 31 Gareth O’Brien.