Hull KR’s Brad Takairangi given suspended sentence after crashing into police car

Hull Kingston Rovers player Brad Takairangi has avoid prison after being sentenced for driving offences.

Takairangi last month admitted to dangerously driving his car and driving over the alcohol limit on 2 January this year.

The 32-year-old has been given a one-year suspended prison sentence and ordered to complete 300 hours’ unpaid work coaching at local clubs.

Hull Crown Court heard that he was more than twice the legal alcohol limit when he travelled on the wrong side of the A63 dual carriageway and crashed into a police car head-on.

A police officer suffered minor knee and neck injuries and needed weekly counselling following the incident.

Takairangi, who was noted to have shown genuine remorse, has been ordered to pay £2,000 to the officer and been banned from driving for two years.

He was stood down by Hull KR last month, a week after he had admitted the charges, but is now back available for selection with the club having “undertaken and concluded an internal disciplinary procedure”.

In a statement, Hull KR added: “The club are satisfied that Brad understands the gravity of this one-off incident and its potential consequences on an otherwise exemplary record, that he is genuinely remorseful and is keen to make reparation through his work in the community.

“The club do not condone anti-social behaviour of any kind, and the steps taken by the court and club today reflect that.”