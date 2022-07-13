Hull KR and St Helens stars win appeals against bans but Leeds Rhinos unsuccessful

Hull KR’s Dean Hadley and St Helens’ Sione Mata’utia have successfully appealed against one-match suspensions.

Hadley was charged with a Grade B late hit on kicker in his side’s defeat to Hull FC at Magic Weekend, and while admitting making dangerous contact he challenged the grading of the offence.

An operational rules tribunal has reduced it to Grade A charge with no suspension, so the back-row is free to play in Hull KR’s home match with Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Saints’ Mata’utia was charged with a Grade A late hit on passer in his team’s victory over Wigan Warriors but appealed against the charge.

The tribunal found in his favour and Mata’utia has accepted a caution, avoiding a suspension and freeing him to play against Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior was not successful in his appeal against a two-match ban, however.

Prior was charged with a Grade B late hit on kicker in Leeds’ victory over Castleford Tigers and the tribunal upheld the charge.

Therefore his ban stands and he will miss the Rhinos’ upcoming Super League games against Toulouse Olympique and Wigan Warriors.