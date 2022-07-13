Featherstone Rovers’ Craig Hall granted testimonial year

Featherstone Rovers back Craig Hall has been granted a testimonial year by the RFL in 2023.

Hall has played for seven different clubs across a 16-year career to date, scoring more than 2,000 points.

The 34-year-old began his career in his home city with Hull FC then Hull KR, before spells at Wakefield Trinity, Toronto Wolfpack and Leigh Centurions.

Hall, who also had a short loan spell at Widnes Vikings early in his career, rejoined Hull KR for a second stint before moving to current club Featherstone in 2020.

He won the Ray French Medal as man of the match in last year’s 1895 Cup final and is still going strong this season, as a key figure in Featherstone’s pursuit of promotion from the Championship and the division’s current top points scorer.

“I’d like to thank the RFL for giving me this opportunity and a massive thank you to Featherstone Rovers for backing my testimonial,” said Hall.

“I’ve loved everything about the club since joining in 2020, from those who run and work at the club to the passionate supporters that follow the team every week.

“I’ve been very lucky to have been involved in professional Rugby League since my debut in 2007 and also just to have a career in something I’ve always and still love.”