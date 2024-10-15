Hull KR and Wigan Warriors given mixed results at tribunals as Bradford Bulls star slapped with hefty suspension

peta hiku of Hull KR has successfully challenged a Grade E making unnecessary contact with a player who is or maybe injured after last Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors. The Independent Operational Rules Tribunal found him not guilty.

The Tribunal rejected a challenge from Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors against the grading of a Grade B dangerous Contact (late hit on passer) charge from the Warriors victory in the Betfred Super League Grand Final. Thompson is therefore to serve a one-match suspension and the club loses the £500 bond.

Jayden Myers of Bradford Bulls plead guilty to a Grade E Dangerous Throw/Lift and received a 4 match suspension and £375 fine.

