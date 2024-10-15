Paul Rowley to step down as Salford Red Devils head coach at end of 2025 to become Super League club’s director of rugby

PAUL ROWLEY will step down as Salford Red Devils head coach at the end of the 2025 Super League season to become director of rugby.

A new head coach for the 2026 season onwards will be revealed in the near future.

Since becoming part of the Red Devils set-up in 2019, Rowley was part of the coaching staff that reached the Super League Grand Final in his first year and the Challenge Cup Final in 2020.

Rowley was appointed head coach ahead of the 2022 season and formed the coaching trio of Kurt Haggerty and Danny Orr, before Krisnan Inu replaced the latter in 2023.

Salford have finished inside the playoff places in two of his three seasons in charge with Rowley having been nominated for Super League Coach of the Year on three consecutive occasions.

From 2026 onwards, Rowley will oversee Salford’s football department on all levels, including first grade, Women’s, Reserves and the club’s newly awarded Elite Academy.

He will be in control of talent ID, player contracts and the pathways to professional rugby league for our talented young players.

Rowley will also have a seat on the Club Board from 2026 – becoming a key decision-maker in his senior role.

Addressing the supporters, Rowley has said: “First and foremost I just want to thank you for the season we’ve had.

“The Grand Final is over now. It’s been a great year; I’ve totally enjoyed it and I’m hoping to see you all next year as well.

“With that in mind, I just want to re-emphasise and reiterate the fact that I’m not going anywhere. I’m certainly committed to being at Salford, first and foremost as a coach in 2025.

“I absolutely love it here. I’m committed to this place, and I want to be here for 2025 and beyond. That’s what I will be doing. I won’t be going anywhere.

“I want to be part of the growth of the club. There’s a lot happening on and off the field and I want to be a part of that. As the Club grows and the business grows, at some point at the end of next year I’ll look towards stepping upstairs into some form of Football Director role.

“So, onto the staff, if you’d like. And that will be a long-term appointment, so to connect all the facets of the business, facilitate the Football Department and maintain some fingerprints on the Football Department as well.

“I’ve put a lot of people in place that have got long-term futures now at the Club, good people – and there’s got to be succession.

“I’ve always said I want to appoint my successor and that’s what I’ve done at every club I’ve been at. This is no different.

“I’m looking forward first and foremost to next year and you guys jumping on board and carrying on that journey with me and the team.

“And then beyond that, like I said before, connecting all the facets of an ever growing group in what is a really exciting future going forward!”

Managing Director of Salford Red Devils, Paul King has said: “We are delighted to secure Paul’s future for the long term.

“In the last 12 months he has turned down approaches from three clubs to remain at Salford, so it was imperative we returned that loyalty and provided him with the opportunity to build a legacy for the club that will last generations.

“I appreciate Paul is renowned as the leading coach of his generation, but I have worked with him now since 2019 and he has a great deal to offer not just in developing our playing and coaching network, but also in wider areas of the sport.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast