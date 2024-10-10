Hull KR and Wigan Warriors name squads for Super League Grand Final

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters and Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet have named their squads for the Super League Grand Final on Saturday evening.

The two will go head-to-head at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ at Old Trafford in two days’ time.

Fo Rovers, captain Elliot Minchella has returned to the extended squad, replacing Oliver Gildart who suffered a rib injury a fortnight ago.

Hull KR 21-man squad

1 – Peta Hiku

2 – Niall Evalds

3 – Tom Opacic

5 – Ryan Hall

7 – Mikey Lewis

8 – Sauaso Sue

9 – Jez Litten

10 – George King

11 – Dean Hadley

12 – James Batchelor

13 – Elliot Minchella

14 – Matt Parcell

15 – Sam Luckley

16 – Jai Whitbread

17 – Matty Storton

20 – Kelepi Tanginoa

27 – Tyrone May

35 – Joe Burgess

36 – Jack Broadbent

37 – Jack Brown

38 – Danny Richardson

Meanwhile, Warriors head coach Peet has named an unchanged squad ahead of the clash at Old Trafford.

