Hull KR and Wigan Warriors name squads for Super League Grand Final

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters and Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet have named their squads for the Super League Grand Final on Saturday evening.
The two will go head-to-head at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ at Old Trafford in two days’ time.
Fo Rovers, captain Elliot Minchella has returned to the extended squad, replacing Oliver Gildart who suffered a rib injury a fortnight ago.
Hull KR 21-man squad
1 – Peta Hiku
2 – Niall Evalds
3 – Tom Opacic
5 – Ryan Hall
7 – Mikey Lewis
8 – Sauaso Sue
9 – Jez Litten
10 – George King
11 – Dean Hadley
12 – James Batchelor
13 – Elliot Minchella
14 – Matt Parcell
15 – Sam Luckley
16 – Jai Whitbread
17 – Matty Storton
20 – Kelepi Tanginoa
27 – Tyrone May
35 – Joe Burgess
36 – Jack Broadbent
37 – Jack Brown
38 – Danny Richardson
Meanwhile, Warriors head coach Peet has named an unchanged squad ahead of the clash at Old Trafford.
