League One club chief blasts RFL for failing to provide medals for Hunslet play-off final victory

LEAGUE ONE club Hunslet have blasted the RFL for failing to provide medals in the wake of the Parksiders’ play-off victory over Keighley Cougars last weekend.

Hunslet ran out 20-6 winners at Cougar Park to go into the promotion final against Championship strugglers Swinton Lions this weekend.

However, Hunslet chief executive Neil Hampshire took to Facebook to reveal that the governing body did not hand out medals to the Parksiders and, instead, they have had to source their own medals.

“The club were disappointed to discover that the RFL did not provide medals for last Sunday’s play-off final. We will now source winners medals for all of our playing squad and coaching staff ourselves,” Hampshire posted on Facebook.

“We understand, however, that medals will be provided for Sunday’s Championship play-off game. One last push.”

Hunslet will face Swinton this Sunday evening, with live coverage on The Sportsman of a 7.30pm kick-off.

