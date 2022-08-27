Hull KR announce departure of eleven players at end of season

Hull KR have confirmed the players who will depart the club at the end of the campaign.

Including the previously announced release of Tom Garratt, six first-team players will be departing.

Overseas trio Korbin Sims, Albert Vete and Brad Takairangi will all be allowed to leave after two seasons at Craven Park.

Ben Crooks will leave after four years at the club, as well as Will Maher after three seasons with the Robins.

Five youngsters are also set to be released by Hull KR, including Charlie Cavanaugh who made one Super League appearance.

Adam Rusling, Nathan Cullen, Bailey Dawson and Tom Wilkinson will also exit.