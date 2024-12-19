Hull KR announce squad numbers for 2025 Super League season

HULL KR have announced their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season.

Fullback Niall Evalds will wear the No.1 in 2025. New signing, Tom Davies will take No.2, with Peta Hiku at No.3. Oliver Gildart retains his No.4 Jersey with Joe Burgess taking up the No.5.

As announced last week, Mikey Lewis will wear the No.6 jersey in 2025 with Tyrone May wearing No.7 this season.

Sauaso Sue and Jez Litten will keep their No.8 and No.9 shirts, whilst new signing Jared Warea-Hargreaves will wear the No.10.

Dean Hadley, James Batchelor and Elliot Minchella will all wear the same jerseys in 2025, retaining the No.11, No.12 and No.13 respectively.

New recruit, Michael McIlorum moves to No.14 this year while Sam Luckley retains the No.15 after another impressive season. Next up, Jai Whitbread takes the No.16 again in 2025 with Papua New Guinea Captain, Rhyse Martin wearing No.17.

Jack Broadbent moves up to No.18 while Danny Richardson also climbs the numbers, donning the No.19 in the new season. Kelepi Tanginoa retains No.20 and Jack Brown jumps up to No.21 after his first full pre-season in Red & White.

Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e once again receives the No.22 and new signings Lee Kershaw, Eribe Doro and Bill Leyland make up No.23, No.24 and No.25.

Back-rower, AJ Wallace wears No.26 again this season, and after completing a permanent move to the Robins, Leon Ruan will wear No.27.

The squad numbers in full:

1. Niall Evalds

2. Tom Davies

3. Peta Hiku

4. Oliver Gildart

5. Joe Burgess

6. Mikey Lewis

7. Tyrone May

8. Sauaso Sue

9. Jez Litten

10. Jared Warea-Hargreaves

11. Dean Hadley

12. James Batchelor

13. Elliot Minchella

14. Michael McIlorum

15. Sam Luckley

16. Jai Whitbread

17. Rhyse Martin

18. Jack Broadbent

19. Danny Richardson

20. Kelepi Tanginoa

21. Jack Brown

22. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

23. Lee Kershaw

24. Eribe Doro

25. Bill Leyland

26. AJ Wallace

27. Leon Ruan

28. Zach Fishwick

29. Louix Gorman

30. Leo Tennison

31. Lennie Ellis

32. Connor Barley

33. Harvey Horne

34. Neil Tchamambe

