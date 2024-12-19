Kieran Hudson finds new club following Castleford Tigers release

YORK KNIGHTS have confirmed the signing of Kieran Hudson on a one-year deal.

The prop joins from Castleford Tigers, the club he rejoined after being released by Leeds Rhinos at the end of the last campaign.

The 24-year old began his sporting career with a contract at AFC Sunderland as a goalkeeper, before he switched to rugby league.

The Sunderland born forward played at Newcastle Thunder and Whitehaven before he moved into a full time environment with Castleford in 2022.

He was loaned back to Whitehaven for that season, before he was ruled out of 2023 because of an achilles injury.

Hudson moved to Leeds Rhinos for 2024, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, the Leeds legend, John Holmes.

Featuring mainly in the reserves for the Rhinos, Hudson also played one game on dual registration last year for Halifax Panthers in the Championship.

Head coach, Mark Applegarth said: “I’m really delighted we’ve got Kieran on board.

“I know he’s a player Clint (Goodchild, York owner) has been tracking for a number of years.

“I first saw Kieran when he was at Leeds. He’s definitely got some impact and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

