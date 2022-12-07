Hull KR barking up the right tree with new major dog food sponsor ahead of Super League 2023

HULL KR are barking up the right tree after announcing ProDog Raw as a Platinum Partner for the 2023 season

ProDog, founded in 2016, delivers an unrivalled premium raw dog food based on a wealth of food production expertise, specialist canine nutrition knowledge, combined with leading technology.

With a strong foundation of British ingredients and unique meal recipes formulated alongside leading veterinary professionals, ProDog is leading the ‘Rawbellion’ to improve the nutritional health of dogs of all shapes and sizes.

ProDog Raw will collaborate with Hull KR on a number of exciting activations into 2023 including the brand-new ‘Barking Mad Moment of the Week’ segment across the Robins’ social media channels and activations with Rover the dog!

ProDog CEO Heidi Maskelyne was excited to officially announce the partnership: “We have always been a business that wants to make a positive impact. As Hull KR brings the City together for their games, creating a real sense of community, this felt like a perfect way of contributing to the area.

“We can’t wait to begin supporting the Hull KR team, its players, and their dogs! We hope to help the team enhance their dog’s nutrition by tailoring fresh natural diets to support each individual dog’s needs, whilst sharing the importance of raw feeding with Hull KR’s fans, and being a part of their season-long successes!”

Hull KR Chief Executive Paul Lakin is happy to see the business come onboard, saying: “I am thrilled to have ProDog Raw join us as a new Platinum Partner for the 2023 season, they are a forward thinking brand that has clearly identified the opportunities for creative activations with Hull KR and the Rugby League community.”