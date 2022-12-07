Ranking the five best Super League halfback partnerships with the likes of Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils included

FORMING a good halfback partnership takes patience and willingness from both a stand-off and a scrum-half to learn from each other and learn how the other plays.

Over the years, Super League has seen its fair share of superb halfback partnerships, but, going into 2023 which are the five best in the top flight?

5. Leeds Rhinos – Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer

Prior to 2022, Leeds Rhinos were said to have one of the best halfback partnerships – if not the best – in Super League. However, a dreadful start to the year under Richard Agar quelled that noise before injuries kept out both sporadically throughout the season. Now both fully fit, Aidan Sezer and Blake Austin will be hoping to have a major impact for Leeds in what will be both stars’ last years of their contracts at Headingley.

4. Warrington Wolves – George Williams and Josh Drinkwater

Not yet tried and tested, George Williams and Josh Drinkwater have the potential to be number one in this list by the end of 2023 if everything goes well. With Warrington eager for a better season than the one produced in 2022, Williams and Drinkwater will be at the centre of that improvement. Both have a direct running threat as well as an imposing short and long kicking games. Watch out for a massive year from both men.

3. Wigan Warriors – Cade Cust and Harry Smith

The excellent halfback pairing was on show for Wigan’s Challenge Cup success in 2022 before Cade Cust succumbed to a number of frustrating injuries towards the back end of last season. With Cust the running threat and Smith the organiser, the pair have struck up a formidable partnership already at the Warriors. Cust is 24 whilst Smith is just 22 meaning that the pair could be together for a long time at Wigan if things go smoothly in 2023.

2. St Helens – Jonny Lomax and Lewis Dodd

A horrific injury to Lewis Dodd kept the St Helens star out for most of the 2022 season, but the 20-year-old will be keen to put that injury nightmare behind him ahead of 2023. Alongside Jonny Lomax, this halfback partnership has the potential to take Saints to an unprecedented fifth consecutive Grand Final win next season. With skill, talent and dedication in abundance between the pair, the Merseyside club certainly has the blend between youth and experience down to a tee.

1. Salford Red Devils – Brodie Croft and Marc Sneyd

2022 showed just how dangerous the duo can be and just how much the Salford Red Devils relied on both Croft and Sneyd to make things happen out of nothing. Complete opposites as players – as Croft likes to run with the ball whilst Sneyd organises and kicks teams to death – the pair complement each other gracefully on the field. Gelling almost instantly in their first year together, Salford fans will be hoping for more of the same in 2023.