Hull KR boost squad with loan signing from St Helens

Hull KR have signed St Helens youngster Sam Royle on a two-week loan deal.

The 22-year-old back-row has made five appearances for Saints’ first team, including four this season, and joins a Hull KR side who are currently struggling badly with injuries.

Frankie Halton is the latest to fall, though Robins head coach Danny McGuire says he did not fracture his collarbone as first feared and instead suffered only ligament damage.

Kane Linnett and Luis Johnson are also currently injured in that position, though Dean Hadley has at least had his suspension overturned.

Royle could play against Wakefield Trinity this Sunday, while the Robins also take on Warrington Wolves the following week.

“It’s a great opportunity for Sam to play Super League at a good club,” said Saints head coach Kristian Woolf.