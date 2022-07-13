Leigh Centurions secure another key player to new contract

Championship leaders Leigh Centurions have continued their retention drive by agreeing a contract extension with Keanan Brand.

The 23-year-old outside back has scored twelve tries in 20 appearances this season, having signed from Warrington Wolves ahead of the season after spending last year on loan at Leigh Sports Village.

Brand, who began his career at Widnes Vikings, has signed a new two-year deal to stay with the Centurions until the end of 2024.

“I am absolutely buzzing to be staying at Leigh for another two years,” said Brand.

“I’ve loved my time here so far and this year especially as it’s brought back my enjoyment for the game.”

Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester added: “He’s fitted in tremendously well this season, alongside our more senior contingent in the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing him progress in the years to come at Leigh Centurions.”

Brand follows Edwin Ipape, Joe Mellor and Joe Wardle in recently committing to new deals, while Josh Charnley has signed on loan from Warrington ahead of a permanent move next year.