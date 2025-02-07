Hull KR boss Willie Peters addresses Marc Sneyd and Nene Macdonald rumours

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has insisted that the club never asked about the availability of Salford Red Devils pair Marc Sneyd and Nene Macdonald.

The pair are just some of those Salford players being linked with moves away – though the possibility of such moves now appear dead in the water following the Red Devils’ takeover.

At the height of Salford’s problems, which saw the RFL instruct the club to sell players in order to reach a £1.2 million sustainability cap, Sneyd and Macdonald looked almost destined to exit.

One of those clubs linked with both players was Hull KR, but Peters is adamant that Rovers never approached Salford about Sneyd’s and Macdonald’s availability.

“We didn’t ask about either of those players,” Peters told BBC Radio Humberside.

“You have different conversations around players all the time. We were looking at the Salford thing as everyone was.

“But, for the game and for Salford, I’m really happy that they’ve got their team together.”

Of course, Rovers go into the 2025 Super League season keen to go one better than in 2024 when they made the Grand Final, only to be defeated by Wigan Warriors.

Amongst the new faces through the doors at Craven Park, former Sydney Roosters enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will link up with the likes of ex-Leeds Rhinos man Rhyse Martin and exciting London Broncos prospect Bill Leyland.