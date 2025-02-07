Paul Wellens explains what went wrong for St Helens in 2024 and how the players have reacted

ST HELENS underachieved massively in Super League 2024.

The club finished sixth on the Super League ladder – their worst-ever finish in the summer era – and exited the play-offs at the first time of asking at the hands of Warrington Wolves.

Now heading into the 2025 Super League season, head coach Paul Wellens is under considerable pressure to perform following a poor 2024.

But Wellens insists that the players are determined to put things right – and refused to blame injuries for their downfall in 2024.

“I wouldn’t say bounce back is the right phrase but what I’ve seen is a group which has reflected really honestly on last year and I think would be very easy to pinpoint injuries and move on, but that’s not the only reason why we didn’t get what we wanted,” Wellens told League Express.

“We have reflected and we feel we have learnt a lot of valuable lessons from the tough periods we had last year which can serve us well moving forward.

“There were difficult circumstances at times, it was almost the perfect storm at times. A lot went right but a lot went wrong and we lacked consistency.

“There were mitigating factors for that but what we have always done as a club is prided ourselves on consistency of performances.”

St Helens kick off their 2025 Super League campaign at the Totally Wicked Stadium against Salford Red Devils on February 15.