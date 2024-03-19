Hull KR boss Willie Peters unhappy with Jake Connor-Mikey Lewis incident

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has explained his unhappiness with the incident in his side’s 24-12 win over Huddersfield Giants last weekend that has seen Mikey Lewis unavailable for this weekend’s Challenge Cup Sixth Round tie with Salford Red Devils.

Lewis was involved in an incident with Huddersfield’s Jake Connor which saw the latter lash out with his foot in the tackle.

That subsequently saw Lewis needing to leave the field for a HIA – a process which the Rovers halfback failed, meaning he will miss the clash with Salford on Friday due to the concussion protocols.

Connor, meanwhile, was charged with Grade B Striking, but that only yielded a £250 fine with no ban.

For Peters, he was unhappy with Lewis being unavailable and Connor able to play.

“There’s no doubt he kicked out in the tackle,” said Peters.

“It was his foot more so than the knee. There was certainly some contact there. They’re both passionate players.

“The panel didn’t see too much in it but Matt Parcell got a Grade B for a little facial which happens in just about every tackle. We just need to be consistent there.

“There was contact to the head with force and now we’ve got a player that can’t play this weekend.

“When someone kicks out like that and you’ve got a player that can’t play the week after, I think there should probably be a little bit more done about it.”

Lewis should, however, be fit and raring to go for KR’s derby clash with Hull FC in two weeks’ time.

“He (Mikey Lewis) is not too bad,” said Peters. “He’s in decent spirits.

“Obviously he’ll miss the game this week which is unfortunate for him and the team but it gives someone else an opportunity.

“Ben can’t play due to playing for Featherstone so it will give an opportunity to someone else. We’ve got options there.”