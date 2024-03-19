The top metre makers, offload kings, tackle busters and most missed tackles from Super League Round Five

RUGBY LEAGUE fans love a good statistic so here at League Express, we have compiled the top metre makers, the top average metres gained, the top offloaders, tackle busts and players with most missed tackles from each round of Super League so far.

Some interesting numbers have been posted along the way, so here are the ones leading the way from Super League Round Five.

Top metre makers

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 933 metres gained

2. Ash Handley – Leeds Rhinos – 863 metres gained

3. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 818 metres gained

4. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves – 753 metres gained

5. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 745 metres gained

Top average metres gained

1. Zach Eckersley – Wigan Warriors – 17.56 average metres gained

2. Jayden Nikorima – Catalans Dragons – 12.25 average metres gained

3. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards – 12 average metres gained

4. Junior Nsemba – Wigan Warriors – 12 average metres gained

5. Jack Murchie – Huddersfield Giants – 11.42 average metres gained

Most offloads

1. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 13 offloads

2. Paul Vaughan – Warrington Wolves – 12 offloads

3. Ligi Sao – Hull FC – 11 offloads

4. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 11 offloads

5. Toby King – Warrington Wolves – 11 offloads

Most tackle busts

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 46 tackle busts

2. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 38 tackle busts

3. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – 32 tackle busts

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 32 tackle busts

5. Jack Welsby – St Helens – 30 tackle busts

Most missed tackles

1. Marcus Stock – London Broncos – 27 missed tackles

2. Joe Batchelor – St Helens – 25 missed tackles

3. Joe Shorrocks – Salford Red Devils – 24 missed tackles

4. Adam Milner – Huddersfield Giants – 23 missed tackles

5. Jacob Jones – Leigh Leopards/London Broncos – 23 missed tackles

6. Will Lovell – London Broncos – 23 missed tackles

