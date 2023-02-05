Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall gives fitness report ahead of new season

KIWI star Shaun Kenny-Dowall says he’s more than ready to lead from the front as Willie Peters aims to bring the good times back to Hull KR.

The 35-year-old wore the captain’s armband as Rovers missed out on the play-offs last season having reached the semi-finals the previous year.

Now former Newcastle Knights assistant coach Australian Peters has taken charge at Craven Park, and while his squad boasts a string of new signings, Kenny-Dowall remains skipper as he prepares for his fourth season at the club.

The ex-Sydney Roosters and Knights centre, who played 21 times for New Zealand between 2007 and 2016, has made 65 appearances for the Robins.

Having picked up a knee injury in August, he is back to full fitness, explaining: “It was a low-grade medial strain.

“I was able to get the rest I needed then rehab throughout the six weeks off, and started pre-season as normal on day one.

“I’m feeling in really good shape, as good as I’ve ever done, and I’m looking forward to the season.

“I’m as enthusiastic as ever, and being captain again is a great privilege. I’m honoured to have the role, and don’t take it lightly.”

Kenny-Dowall continued: “Our new players have added to the group and are pushing the other players to go even further.

“Injuries hurt us last season, but we have more depth in the squad, particularly in the pack, and the desire to push ourselves to a new level.

“The new coach has been awesome, and the players have really bought into his ethos.

“He is very clear about how he wants us to play, and he has pushed us to a new level of fitness.”

