Hull KR capture Shaun Kenny-Dowall

Hull Kingston Rovers have confirmed the capture of NRL Champion Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

The 31-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Robins and becomes the club’s major signing for 2020.

A former Golden Boot nominee, Kenny-Dowall arrives in the UK after making over 300 NRL appearances and 21 for New Zealand.

“It’s a huge honour to be coming over to Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League,” he said.

“I know that the club is steeped in history and I’m really looking forward to joining the Rovers.

“I’m excited to be experiencing a new competition over in England after so long in the NRL.

“I love the way the Super League is played and for myself, it’s a new challenge to move out of my comfort zone of the NRL and step into a different arena and test myself on the other side of the world.

“I’ve always wanted to tick that box in my career and I’m very grateful to Hull KR for giving me that opportunity.”