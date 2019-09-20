Tonight’s Inter-Services games to go ahead

This evening’s (Friday 20 September) Inter-Services fixtures at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone, will still take place, despite the tragic death last Friday, in a match against the Army, of RAF player Scott Stevenson.

The UK Armed Forces Rugby League has confirmed that the final round of matches in the Inter-Services competition between the RAF and the Royal Navy will, after having considered the wishes of Scott’s family, and the players and staff of the RAF and Royal Navy, go ahead.

An official said: “There will be a tribute of a minute’s silence prior to the Academy and Women’s fixtures, with a minute’s applause conducted prior to the Men’s 1st XIII game, to allow respects to be paid to Scott Stevenson.”