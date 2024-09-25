Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin reveals his best recruit at the Super League club

HULL KR fans have many reasons to be cheerful at present.

The East Yorkshire club are sitting pretty at the top of the Super League table and made the Challenge Cup Final last year.

Now, Rovers look firmly in the hunt for a shot at Old Trafford in 2024 – and one of the main catalysts for their turnaround in form over the years has been down to chief executive Paul Lakin, who went on to appoint head coach Willie Peters.

Lakin took over as chief executive back in late 2020 and has since overseen a massive overhaul and improvement in the Rovers’ side.

The Rovers chief is in charge of recruitment and has brought in a number of key stars over the years such as Shaun Kenny-Dowall and Matt Parcell.

But, Lakin has hailed Peters for his commitment.

“He often talks about the 5am boxers, the best boxers get up at that time and he is up at that time as well. He is in multiple conversations all the time throughout the evening,” Lakin said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“He lives and breathes it, he knows what he wants. You have to admire him.”

Wilkin then asked Lakin if Peters is his best signing at the club, to which Lakin said: “Yes, undoubtedly.

“He has signed until 2028, I hope we can keep hold of him. His ambition, he always said, was to become a head coach in England.

“His wife and kids are really happy here. He has really embraced it. He has never once said to me anything derogatory about Englaned.

“He loves it and his family have embraced it too.”

