‘We’ve got something special’: Matty Ashton confident in Warrington Wolves title chase

MATTY ASHTON sees no reason for Warrington to fear anybody as they look to finally win a Super League title.

The Wolves have been among the Super League frontrunners all year under rookie head coach Sam Burgess and also reached the Challenge Cup final.

They’ve already beaten fellow top-two sides Wigan and Hull KR this season so winger Ashton believes their biggest opponents are themselves.

“We’re a well connected group and we know what our players can do,” says the England international.

“We’ve just got to look in the mirror. We’re fighting against ourselves really. No one else is going to beat us apart from ourselves, I don’t think. It’s about us doing our job and giving ourselves the best chance.

“We’ve been close so many times over the years but we feel like we’ve got something special and we have to strive towards that this year.

“You’ve got to have that confidence in your ability. If you take the scrappiness and the errors out of our games, we’re a really tough side to beat.

“There are some class teams this year and a lot of competition across the board but if we have a bit of form going into it, we’ll be really confident.”

They may have beaten both but Warrington lost to defending league champions Wigan at Wembley and were humbled by the Robins in August.

“Both sides play off the back of good defence, particularly Hull KR, and we know the special talent Wigan have got across the board. They’ve got some players who can turn it on and create points out of nowhere.

“If we get one of them as I’m sure we will in the play-offs, we’ll be looking to stop that.

“They’ve been the pinnacle this year and we’re not far behind them. We’ll chase them for sure.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 501 (October 2024)

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of Rugby League World

Click here for the digital edition available from Pocketmags.com to read on your computer, tablet or smartphone