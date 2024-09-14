Hull KR coach makes Mikey Lewis fullback claim after positional switch

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters believes Mikey Lewis could be “just as good a fullback” as he is a halfback after slotting into the position in Friday’s win at Leigh Leopards.

The Robins reigned supreme with their defence shining through – a second successive shut-out forced on Leigh this year following their 12-0 win at Craven Park.

Also crucial was the 16 points scored by Lewis, who moved to fullback early in the game after Niall Evalds failed a head-injury assessment.

“He could be just as good a fullback as he is at seven or six,” Peters said of Lewis.

“He showed that. He goes to fullback and he’s swung on those high balls and he’s making tackles in the corner and saving tries.

“You can put him in any position. You can put him in at hooker and he’s just going to play and make a difference.”

Peters was, unsurprisingly, pleased with the overall performance from his charges in the 24-0 win over a side in hot form.

“I’d probably say it was the pick of the season,” he said.

“It wasn’t just off the back of last week (losing to Wigan Warriors). We had some adversity, with moving players around.

“Niall Evalds came off with a head knock, then we had to move Jez Litten to half and Mikey to fullback. Oliver Gildart had some ribs issues and Tom Opacic went on and did a good job.

“To keep a side like Leigh to zero is a huge effort because they’re a very good team, they ask a lot of questions, so I’m really, really proud of the players.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast