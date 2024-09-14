‘Angry’ Adrian Lam explains big frustration after Leigh Leopards lose to Hull KR

ADRIAN LAM was left deeply frustrated as his Leigh Leopards team were kept scoreless in defeat to Hull KR.

Leigh have been in hot form of late, winning nine of their last ten going into Friday night’s 24-0 loss.

But they will now have to wait until the final round of the season, and a crunch game with St Helens, to make sure of their place in the Super League play-offs.

Hull KR’s two first-half tries were key, with both coming when Tyrone May beat Leopards fullback Matt Moylan in the air to knock down Mikey Lewis kicks.

“I just didn’t see anything of the team that we’ve been over the last twelve weeks,” said disappointed head coach Lam.

“I’m so frustrated with that. We went 10-0 down at half-time against two kicks. We previewed that and I just felt that we stopped moving. As simple as it sounds, as simple as it is, it’s a key part.

“It’s one of our pillars as a club and I’m just really angry at the fact that we didn’t compete in those moments so that allowed us to get behind by ten points and when you’re playing the top two teams, that’s enough.”

