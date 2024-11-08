Hull KR confirm unusual pre-season schedule for 2025 Super League season

Hull KR have confirmed that their Amsterdam Challenge against York Knights will be the Robins’ sole friendly ahead of the 2025 Super League Season.

Willie Peters’ Red and Whites will face off against Mark Applegarth’s York RLFC Knights on Saturday 25th January 2025 at Amsterdam’s NRCA Stadium with kick-off at 2:30pm local time.

Alongside the game, the Robins’ Hull KR Foundation will work with the Nederlandse Rugby League Bond (NRLB) and local schools throughout the week to introduce rugby league to children around the Venice of the North.

Then as the weekend descends, Belushi’s will be the place to be before and after Saturday’s game. Located in the heart of Amsterdam, Belushi’s will host appearances from Willie Peters and a star player with Craven Streat’s very own DJ Ben Shepherd, live music, games and Hull KR giveaways in tow.

Next weekend, Willie Peters and Jack Broadbent will travel over to the Netherlands for an extended media tour and be present as invited guests for Netherlands’ National Rugby Union sold-out clash against Chile at the NRCA Stadium next Saturday.

Following the rugbyleague.com Amsterdam Challenge, the side will then have a week without a game before starting their Betfred Challenge Cup Campaign in Round 3 on the weekend of 8th-9th February.

