Super League club locks down training pitch ahead of 2025 season following uncertainty

CATALANS DRAGONS have finally found a training pitch to ensure their off-season preparations can go ahead unhitched ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

L’Independant had previously reported that the Stade Gilbert Brutus pitch had been sanded, treated and re-sown in a number of places in a bid to help ensure the summer fungus would not return.

18 of the Dragons’ players returned to the club for pre-season last week, with the remaining seven joining today (Monday).

But, there was concern that those players would be forced to train inside or even in the car park to do their testing. The Toulouges town hall offered Catalans the Clairfont Stadium but new trainer Ryan Whitley called it “dangerous”.

Meanwhile, Canet town hall has also refused the club’s request, but recommended the Jean-Rousset Stadium – which charges €46 per hour.

However, L’Independant has now revealed that the Dragons will train on the synthetic pitch at the Clairfont stadium in Toulouges from next Monday as the Stade Gilbert Brutus gets prepared for the 2025 season.

