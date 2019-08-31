Hull KR earn vital victory in France

Hull Kingston Rovers eased their relegation fears, and ended Catalans Dragons play-off hopes, with a comfortable 6-24 victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in Perpignan today.

Rovers took the lead on 15 minutes after a smart piece of play by Weller Hauraki, whose offload put Ryan Shaw over in the corner, although the winger couldn’t convert his own try.

He was more successful five minutes later, however, when he collected a fine pass from Hauraki to touch down and convert for a 10-0 lead.

The Dragons hit back when Tony Gigot chipped over the defence and David Mead was able to touch down, with Gigot adding the conversion.

But the lead was extended back to ten points just before the interval when Danny McGuire touched down after supporting a Josh Drinkwater break and Shaw added the goal.

In the second half, Shaw landed his third goal on 46 minutes from a penalty for a high tackle on Jimmy Keinhorst.

Gigot and Keinhorst then both had tries disallowed by the video-referee before Shaw added three more penalties to put the Robins 6-24 ahead with just three minutes of the game remaining.

Dragons: David Mead, Arthur Romano, Matt Whitley, Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Samisoni Langi, Tony Gigot, Sam Kasiano, Michael McIlorum, Antoni Maria, Kenny Edwards, Greg Bird, Mickael Goudemand; Subs: Mickael Simon, Lambert Belmas, Lucas Albert, Jason Baitieri

Tries: Mead; Goals: Gigot

Rovers: Will Dagger, Ryan Shaw, Kane Linnett, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ben Crooks, Danny McGuire, Josh Drinkwater, Daniel Murray, Chris Atkin, Robbie Mulhern, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Dean Hadley; Subs: Mose Masoe, Jez Litten, Danny Addy, Kyle Trout

Tries: Shaw 2, McGuire; Goals: Shaw 6

A full report and photos from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express