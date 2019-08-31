Two more years for Battye with Broncos

London Broncos have confirmed the re-signing of their prop forward Eddie Battye for two more years.

Following speculation within the Rugby League media, the popular Yorkshireman has put pen to paper on a new deal that will see him stay in the capital until the end of the 2021 season.

Battye has become a fans favourite at London and has also become a Rugby League name around the country thanks to his consistent performances on the pitch in this his first Super League season.

Having signed from Sheffield Eagles, the former farmer has made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring ten tries in the process.

“I am excited to have signed for two more years here in London,” Battye told the club.

“This season has been amazing and hopefully I can help the side to carry on at the highest level of the game. I want to thank my parents and my girlfriend, who are there for me whenever I play and are my biggest supporters.”

“I would like to say thank you to Danny Ward and Jamie Langley, who have put their trust in me and given me the chance to show what I can do. I look forward to repaying that trust over the next two seasons. I am proud to play for this club and wear the shirt and I hope that as a club we can continue to show the fans our gratitude for all they do for us too.”

Broncos coach Danny Ward is delighted to have secured the signature of Battye and said, “Batts has been great in his first year in Super League and we are pleased he has committed to the Broncos. He’s a senior member of the squad and popular amongst the boys. A natural half trapped in a prop’s body, he knows the club, the culture and the way we like to play.”

David Hughes, Broncos Chairman said, “We are very pleased to have secured Eddie for two more years. He has shown his commitment to London throughout his time here and proved that he can play at the highest level. He is a real throwback player with a never-say-die attitude that personifies everything that we are about here in the capital.”

London Broncos will play Leeds Rhinos at Trailfinders Stadium on Sunday. A full report with photos will appear in the new edition of League Express, which will be out online on Sunday night from 9.30pm and in the shops on Monday morning.