Hull KR forward’s partner confirms Super League exit

LEAGUE EXPRESS broke the news this morning that Hull KR had won the race to sign Wakefield Trinity forward Jai Whitbread following Trinity’s relegation from Super League.

However, with Rovers currently at their full quota for the 2024 season, a forward had to exit with League Express confirming that it would be Rhys Kennedy who would make way for Whitbread.

28-year-old Kennedy has spent just one season with the East Yorkshire club after joining from Brisbane Broncos, with 25-year-old Whitbread looking to make his mark with Rovers.

And Kennedy’s partner herself has confirmed the towering forward’s departure, taking to X to say that her and Rhys had at first thought the prop would be staying at Craven Park.

She wrote: “That’s what we thought at the time” before professing her pride at the 2023 season: “Still got some memorable moments out of this year so not all bad 👍❤️”

