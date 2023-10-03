Ex-Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare wants Super League or Championship deal for 2024

FORMER Catalans Dragons centre and current London Broncos star Dean Whare is “unsure” of his future.

The 33-year-old has been plying his trade in the capital with the Broncos since making the move back in May, helping London steer clear from relegation in the Championship to the semi-finals.

However, the former New Zealand international – who has 20 caps for the Kiwis – does not have a deal yet for 2024 and beyond.

As things stand, Whare told League Express: “I’ve got nothing sorted yet. I’m looking forward to finishing the year strong with London and then seeing what comes up.”

However, when asked if he desires to stay in the UK, the 33-year-old is keen to extend his experience in the northern hemisphere.

The ex-Penrith Panthers centre had been searching for a Super League deal earlier this season after finishing the season in Elite One with the Pia Donkeys.

That didn’t materalise, but Whare has been a key cog in London’s wheel to the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs.

